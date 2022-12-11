Ooku: The Inner Chamber

Not Available

During the reign of the shogun, Iemitsu, an epidemic causes the population of men to sharply drop, leading to an ooku where the role of men and women are reversed and so “the women become the shogun, served by 3000 handsome men”...and so with that, the unimaginable and grand scale story begins. The 2010 movie version was set during the period where Yoshimune, the eighth shogun, was in power, where the role reversal of men and women were not uncommon. However, this drama dates back to the time where Iemitsu, the third shogun, was in power, and this story could be considered as “episode zero.” This drama will dramatically portray the schemes, jealousy, and the pure love that emerge at the Edo castle, with the mystery of “how the sex role-reversed ooku came to be?” as the backing plot. --TBS