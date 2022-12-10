Oops! The Summer

Not Available

Wu De High School was once famous for its baseball team. However, as the trump card coach Xu Lei left 20 years ago, the glory and honor of this school were gone. The baseball team and its students lost their hope and good tradition, now going down day by day. The headmaster of the school wants to find the old coach who now lives in a slum to save the baseball team and the school. To trick Xu Lei back, the master even told a story of his lover. Finally, Xu Lei decided to accept the invitation and join the team again. However, things seem not so simple like that.