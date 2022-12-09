Opas: The Series

Not Available

Lieutenant Opas didn't ask for his gift. But ever since he fell and hit his head during a practice mission, he has been able to see ghosts all around him. So even though his legs shake and he has to fight the urge to pee his pants, Lieutenant Opas keeps his new skill a secret and uses it to help him solve crimes. Working alongside the cool Bua Kwan, disbelieving Lieutenant Johnny and photographer Kam, can Lieutenant Opas overcome his fears to bring the spiritual criminals to justice?