Not Available

The biggest names in Australian comedy are joining forces with a group of rising new stars for Open Slather, Foxtel’s highly anticipated, original production. Creating a comedy ‘hot pot’, Open Slather casts a satirical eye across the pop culture landscape and combines the talents of comedy legends who have made us laugh for years, (Glenn Robbins, Magda Szubanski, Shane Jacobson, Marg Downey, Gina Riley, Stephen Curry, Michael Veitch and Jane Turner) with 12 rising stars including Ben Gerrard, Ben Lomas, Dave Eastgate, Demi Lardner, Emily Taheny, George H. Xanthis, Hannah Bath, Holly Austin, Ilai Swindells, Jay K Cagatay, Laura Hughes and Miles O’Neil. Filmed in Melbourne, Open Slather will be a no holds barred send up of popular culture, politics, sport, music and media – all the things that capture the imagination of the public and get people laughing.