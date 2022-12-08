Not Available

This series strives to give little-known singers, whose videos are mainly seen online, their big break in the entertainment industry. TV producer Nigel Lythgoe and his A-List Artist Development Team -- Grammy-winner Mary J. Blige and music producer Antonina Armato -- find the Internet performers and give them a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: to be the opening act at a music superstar's concert. After being surprised with the news, each band or solo artist is brought to Hollywood for a performance boot camp and intense mentoring sessions with industry heavyweights, for there are just days to prepare for the big performance. Viewers follow the artists leading to, and including, the one-night-only performance that can make or break them in the industry. The chosen acts open for such popular artists as Nicki Minaj, Rod Stewart, Brad Paisley, Jason Mraz and Gym Class Heroes.