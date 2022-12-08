Not Available

Operation Change is a movement to make the world a better place for everyone. It reflects what's possible when philanthropists, charities, celebrities, and common individuals join forces to affect communities for the better. Ignited by the Starkey Hearing Foundation, the movement has been chronicled through a collection of life-changing stories and never-before-seen images and footage that demonstrate the valiant efforts of the world's unsung heroes. Those accounts have culminated into a riveting documentary series and an online social platform. The mission is simple: Alone we can’t do much. Together we can change the world!