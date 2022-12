Not Available

Psychologist David McKay tracks down runaways from bad or broken homes and tries to help them rebuild their lives. He's helped by his girlfriend, Karen Wingate, and by Mark Johnson and Susan Donovan, two former runaways he found and adopted. After a limited run in 1978, the series went on hiatus and returned briefly a year later with psychologist Steve Arizzio replacing McKay, and a revamped supporting cast.