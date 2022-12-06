Not Available

What do you get when you take eight of the most self-proclaimed technology obsessed and dependent Canadians and unplug them from their networks and devices? You get Operation Unplugged, an adventure series that follows them as they embark on a physical and personal journey through Canada’s breathtaking National Parks and National Historic Sites. Watch as they are forced to abandon their technological devices in favour of real-time, real-world interactions with the great outdoors… and with each other. From challenging outdoor physical tasks to historical re-creation that demonstrates the mettle of early Canadian settlers, Operation Unplugged will test these eight individuals on the adventure of a lifetime.