Members of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission invite you to join them for the ride as they defend against the many ecological threats facing our planet's future. See environmental crime enforcement like you've never seen it before. Watch as the FWC rolls out specialized equipment and a team of highly trained law enforcers who will wage a war against reckless citizens who abuse and threaten Florida's natural preserves. They respond to calls for service where wildlife and humans intersect, often with tragic consequences. They observe unique methods of enforcing wildlife and natural resource laws that will show an extraordinary side to criminal investigations that occur in oceans, lakes, forests and greenways. Witness the interactions with people who make irrational and illegal use of Florida's natural areas including drunks, recreational drug users, organized criminals and host of other personalities you can only find in these often secluded natural environments. Every episode of Operation Wild will get your adrenalin pumping as the FWC gears up to do a raid on a clandestine Meth lab, responds to an alligator attack, or recovers a drowning victim from watery depths.