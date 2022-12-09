Not Available

'Opposite Number' takes viewers on a journey into the closed worlds of North Korea and the relationships between London and Washington. Exploring the roles of the CIA and M16 agents secretly deploying in Pyongyang. A British nuclear scientist is taken prisoners, causing an international crisis. The British realise that their man could be forced to help North Korea finally make weapons of its nuclear technology. The British Prime Minister and the U.S President must work together to pull the world from collapsing.