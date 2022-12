Not Available

For the first and last time, The Oprah Winfrey Show opens its doors to invite viewers behind the scenes for the making of the farewell season. See what happens off-camera as the staff, guests and Oprah herself reveal a side the public has never seen of one of television's most popular and enduring series. Get an inside look at the passion, the pressure and the people that dedicate their lives to producing one of the most beloved shows in television history.