Oprah's Lifeclass is a self-help program that showcases "all of Oprah's lessons, revelations and aha moments over the past 25 years broken down to help make your life better, happier, bigger, richer - more fulfilling." Each episode revolves around a central topic or lesson that teaches viewers how to live their best life. Winfrey and her co-hosts share their ideas, thoughts, and reflections about the lesson, and the show features interviews with guests (and sometimes past guests and audience members from The Oprah Winfrey Show) whose life experiences relate to each topic. Every episode also features segments with guests from around the world, who connect with Winfrey via Skype, Facebook, Twitter, or Oprah.com.