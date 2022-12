Not Available

Oraa Guzura Dado is a 52-episode comedy anime series directed by Hiroshi Sasagawa and produced by Tatsunoko Pro. It aired on Fuji TV between 7 October 1967 and 25 September 1968. The anime was remade into a 44-episode series also directed by Sasagawa. The remake aired on TV Tokyo between October 12, 1987 and September 30, 1988.