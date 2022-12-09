Not Available

Orange Marmalade

  • Fantasy
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Korean Broadcasting System (KBS)

Despite a 200-year-old treaty between humans and vampires, both races still don't get along. Amidst the looming tension, Jung Jae Min, a posh yet kindhearted high school student, quickly falls for the mysterious new girl Baek Ma Ri. But can Ma Ri conceal her true vampire identity and give love an honest chance? If these star-crossed lovers can find the courage to make the leap, Jae Min and Ma Ri may just be the key to a final resolution between humans and vampires...

Cast

Yeo Jin-gooJung Jae-min
Kim Seol-hyunBaek Ma-ri
Lee Jong-hyunHan Shi-hoo
Song Jong-hoHan Yoon-jae
Lee Il-hwaKang Min-ha

