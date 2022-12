Not Available

The Trident Foundation controls the world's back alleys and darkest corners. Its boss, the ruthless Tojo, has an un-quenchable thirst for violence, sex and power. When he meets Rei-Lan, his sexual prowess takes her beyond her wildest fantasies. Four years later, they meet again as enemies. Will Rei-Lan extract her revenge on Tojo, or will their sexual bond prove too potent to resist?