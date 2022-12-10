Ore ga Kanojo o Okasu Wake

Not Available

He had a person he once cared for, but he married his brother and soon gave birth to his niece ... Over time his unrequited love distorted and changed him as he mulled over how the love of his life was to him. been stolen. One day, his nephew sent him a message asking him to stay at his house because he didn't get along with his father. She had done this before and said it was okay, but this time she began to notice how much she had grown ... in every sense ... and that she too was the split image of his unrequited love ... With his clouded judgment and his twisted mind pulled out an aphrodisiac he had gotten from a random vendor and decided to put it to good use by putting it in his niece's drink ... It wasn't long before he was able to have his way with her ...