Ore no Yubi de Midarero.: Heitengo Futarikiri no Salon de...

Fumi works as an assistant at a popular salon in the city and is aiming to become a hairdresser. She receives strict guidance from Sousuke, the salon's charismatic hairdresser and manager. Every time he touches Fumi, she becomes agitated. One day after the salon closed, Fumi stands in as Sousuke's practice partner at the shampoo station. As he touches her and sprinkles her with water, she becomes angry again! Or so the thought...could she actually be attracted to him? Sousuke flashes an evil smile as he senses Fumi's heart, and his fingertips start to stroke every corner of her body...Fumi cannot refuse his fingers anymore.