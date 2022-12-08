Not Available

Eita Kidō enters high school with the goal of graduating with marks high enough that he can earn a scholarship to medical school. With this goal in mind and the fact that his parents divorced, found other lovers and left him in the care of a relative, he shuns anything to do with romance or love. One day, the school beauty, Masuzu Natsukawa, invites him to walk home with her but he refuses. After several days he gives in and walks home with her. It turns out that Masuzu is tired of being the centre of attention and receiving confessions on a nearly-everyday basis, so she suggests that she and Eita become a fake couple. Although Eita tries to refuse, Masuzu blackmails him into becoming her boyfriend in name only. News of the new couple rapidly spreads throughout the school and Eita's childhood friend, Chiwa Harusaki, who likes him, begins to vie with Masuzu for Eita's affections.