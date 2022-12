Not Available

When unidentified creatures known as Kishin suddenly appeared in Japan, all of the most famous military leaders were killed in battle, and the end of the world seemed close at hand. Now, 150 years later, demons still rule the world, and only the Band of Bushi continues to fight for freedom. Musashi and Kojiro, out of admiration for these brave fighters, strive to form the strongest Band of Bushi in this classic battle action story of friends passionately chasing a dream.