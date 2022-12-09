Oriental Casablanca

Not Available

The story takes place in Macau. In a city full of money and speculation, the protagonist Zhou Yue Bin, with ten years of hard work, started from Junket Operator, and was eventually promoted to the first-class VIP room owner. After reading all the intrigues in the casino, Zhou Yue Bin made a vow not to be gambling, but fell in love with the gambler Yi Yan, which made him fall into the biggest gambling game in his life. Besides Yi Yan's huge sums of debt there is also the heartache of finding his missing fiancé.