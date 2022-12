Not Available

Commander Adam Dalgliesh (Roy Marsden) is consulted by one of his literary heroes when Peverell Press staff fall victim to a rash of hate mail. When the body of an editor is discovered and another member of the venerable firm is found dead soon after, Dalgliesh and his team -- Detective Inspectors Kate Miskin (Lizzie McInnerny) and Daniel Aron (Tim Dutton) -- turn to the past to track down a murderer who seems prepared to kill and kill again.