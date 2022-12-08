Orphan of the Zhao Family

Not Available

During the Spring and Autumn period, Tu An Gu, the highest ranking military officer of the kingdom of Jin, orchestrated a coup d'état and framed general Zhao Shuo for its instigation, resulting in the extermination of the entire Zhao clan. There was one survivor, however - the infant son of Zhao Shuo and Zhuang Ji, whose life was saved by the physician Cheng Ying at tremendous personal risk. Cheng Ying then cleverly planned for the child to stay at the home of Tu An Gu. Eighteen years later, Tu An Gu's pride and joy is his son Tu Yue, a rising star skilled with both pen and sword. However, rumors spread that Tu Yue is not Tu An Gu's biological son, and even Cheng Ying's son Cheng Da Ye, Tu An Gu's godson and Tu Yue's study buddy, becomes embroiled in the mystery of the identity of the Zhao family orphan. In the end, Tu An Gu's role in the the bloody case of the Zhao family's extermination becomes abundantly clear, and Cheng Ying, a seemingly insignificant and spurned figure for most of his life, finally garners victory and restores justice.