Not Available

A little about Orphen: When the most prestigious university of magic in the land loses Orphen, their most talented student, they'll do anything to get him back. But Orphen has bigger plans than majoring in spellcasting - namely tracking down the mysterious dragon, the Bloody August. Together with his young apprentice, a spoiled heiress, and two cranky trolls, Orphen must battle both the Bloody August and his old teachers, advanced sorcerers who possess frightening powers and even more dangerous secrets!