Orthros no Inu

Ryuzaki Shinji who possesses a "God Hand", the power to heal wounds and illnesses just by touching the patient, is in fact a dark introvert who does not reveal his true self to others. Aoi Ryosuke who possesses the "Demon’s Hand", the power to kill a person just by touching him, is as kind and pure as an angel. When the demon meets the God, a fatal battle begins… Detective Hasebe Nagisa gets caught by the criminals during a deep cover operation. Ryosuke, a man she does not even know comes to save her and she witnesses his "Demon’s Hand" in action. Thereafter she discovers by coincidence the existence of Shinji’s "God Hand" and brings the two together. Little did she know that this would cause great disorder to the world and even to her own life… --TBS