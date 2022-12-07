Not Available

"Os Aspones" is a Brazilian television Comedy series that aired in 2004. It was created by Alexandre Machado and Fernanda Young. The program, which portrayed a group of white-collar workers at a governmental department lost in Brazilian bureaucracy in Brasília which actually has no function at all, starred Selton Mello, Andréa Beltrão, Pedro Paulo Rangel, Marisa Orth, Drica Moraes and Mário Schoemberger.The show's title is a Portuguese neologism formed from the phrase “assessor de porra [or porcaria] nenhuma” (literally “helper of fucking nothing”).