Not Available

The story takes place in Tokyo's La Belle Equipe French restaurant where its standard deteriorated after the death of its owner. The son, inexperienced in the business, inherits the restaurant and finds himself unable to motivate his staff. Realizing that the quality of the restaurant is not like what it used to be, a determined middle-aged garcon, a good friend of the original owner, decides to help make changes. His mission is to bring back the glory of La Belle Equipe