Izumi Hidaka is 36-years-old and the CEO of start-up game company Pegasus Ink. Four years ago, she developed the game Love My Pegasus, which was targeted towards women and became very popular. Since then, she has been obsessed with the character Kento-soma from Love My Pegasus. Izumi Hidaka created Kento-soma from her ideal man, having the same personality and appearance. Because of Kento-soma, she has not had a boyfriend for years. One evening, Wataru Igarashi suddenly appears in front of drunken Izumi Hidaka. She is shocked by Wataru Igarashi’s appearance, which is just like game character Kento-soma...