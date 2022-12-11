Not Available

A fascinating biography of the poet Agnieszka Osiecka. The series presents her life from her early youth in the 1950s until her death in the 1990s. The background of this biographical story is the artistic, moral and political realities of those times, starting with education in a communist school, through studies at the Film School in Łódź, and the colorful world of student theaters - Warsaw's STS and Gdańsk Bim-Bom. It is a story about Osiecka's spectacular successes and failures, both in the fight against censorship and as a result of difficult life choices. The photos were taken in Warsaw, but also in Masuria, Kraków, Tricity, Łódź, Kazimierz Dolny, Opole and Zakopane.