Not Available

Markus Haglund (Mikael Persbrandt) is a controversial criminal law professor who works for those who have been unfairly treated or innocent, he is passionate about helping victims of injustice. Assisting Haglund are four talented and carefully selected law students Fia Jönsson (Sofia Ledarp), Anna Sjöstedt (Helena af Sandeberg), Belal Al-Mukhtar (Francisco Sobrado) and Roger Andersson (Leonard Terfelt). At Uppsala University he holds, reluctantly, a course called unjustly sentenced (oskyldigt dömd in Swedish). He often takes the more unorthodox and risky practices, the best way to prove someone's innocence is to find the real perpetrator. He fights in the courts, in prisons, in television and sofas in too many bars. Markus and his students shares a passion for solving mysteries and finding the truth which is not always easy. Can you break the law to uphold it?