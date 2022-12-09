Not Available

Paris, in the near future. Technology has conquered the last frontier: decoding true love. Digging deep into its user’s brain data, the new dating app "OSMOSIS" can find a perfect match with 100% accuracy, turning the concept of absolute soulmate into a reality. But is there a price to pay when letting an algorithm decide who you will love, forever and ever? When in exchange for this undying, ageless love, technology can access the innermost recesses of your mind -- and the best kept secrets of your heart...