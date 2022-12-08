Osozaki no Himawari

Not Available

"Late blooming Sunflower –My life renewed-" is a story of 7 young adults living their ordinary days near the Shimanto river of Kochi prefecture, renowned as the last of the crystal clear streams. Somewhat nostalgic, somewhat new, they hold on to their dreams and insecurities. It's a true-to-life portrayal of the days in young adulthood. Kodaira Jotaro, the main character, played by Ikuta, is an easy going, slow starter who spends a rather relaxing time at a private college before graduating to work at a company as a contract employee. He leads a so-so life with moderate satisfaction and moderate uneasiness, like any other young man of the modern times. Later, his character and honest ways are acknowledged by the company and he is planned to become a full-time employee when suddenly things take a complete turn. He is not only laid off, but left behind by his girlfriend who he dated for over 7 years. Jotaro returns to his parents' home only to find that his brother was now the central part of the family, working for the government, the most dependable figure in the family. There is no room for him to fit in and feeling bewildered, he finds a website online that is recruiting volunteers for the revitalization of Shimanto city, Kochi prefecture. Without much thought, he desperately jumps at the opportunity and finds himself in the middle of Kochi, where nature is grand and time is of abundance. -- Fuji TV