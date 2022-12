Not Available

Soichi Haruta is 35-years-old and single. He gets fired from his job. He begins to work as a cabin attendant for Tenku Peach Airline. On the first day of his new job, he is late for a briefing meeting. Pilot Musashi Kurosawa tells him to not work their upcoming flight. Soichi Haruta feels gloomy. He happens to see co-pilot Ryu Naruse having an argument with a woman. Suddenly, Ryu Naruse tells her "I like someone else" and then kisses Soichi Haruta.