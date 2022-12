Not Available

Tin Yat Hung, a single guy, has been unsuccessful in getting a girlfriend. One day, he discovers that his boss, KK, secretly collects photos of him and he soon learns that KK is in love with him. Unsettled by KK's bold confession and romantic pursuits, Tin Yat Hung seeks advice from his friends and discovers that his male coworker, Siu Muk, is also in love with him. Caught in a love triangle, Yat Hung navigates through his feelings for his two love interests.