Ostrov Nenuzhnykh Lyudey

Not Available

Some have stated that this is the Russian version of 'Lost' but I cannot comment on that - I have not watched more than the first few episodes. This is supposed to be a group of people that have been "cast off" by relatives for at least three years so their property transferred over to the relative who sent them away. But something goes wrong. One of the people on the boat who was not supposed to by among the stranded is now struggling to survive. The boat transporting them was to drop them off on the island but blows up instead, after the captain escapes to safety. After reaching the island, supplies are obviously for 12 people but there are now thirteen. Suspicions abound as they struggle to survive the elements and unseen dangers while trying to get rescued.