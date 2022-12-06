Not Available

Oswald is a Nick Jr. show about a blue octopus and his friends.A story of a blue octopus and his dog that looks like a hotdog, named Weenie, and their friends like Daisy the daisy, and Henry the penguin. They go on adventures in their town that usually involves a problem that needs to be solved. CHARACTERS: Oswald- A kind blue octopus Weenie- Oswald's playful dog in the shape of a hot dog hence the name "Weenie" Henry- One of Oswald's friends, he's a penguin, a very serious penguin, he likes fishsticks Daisy- Oswald's other friend, she's more outgoing than Henry Madame Butterfly- A nice little butterfly who owns the restaurant Oswald goes to Catrina- Madam Butterfly's daughter, she's just a playful little baby butterfly Pongo- A very friendly dragon Johnny Snowman- The snowman who sells ice cream which everyone likes The Eggburt Twins - They're twins, two of Oswald's friends, they are eggs Andy- Steve Tree- Bingo-