A true treat for true fans of any genre, Otaku no Video ("Fan's Video") is an outrageous mockumentary that combines the superb animation that made GAINAX one of Japan's best-loved animation studios with truly strange interviews with "real animation fans." The result is a thinly fictionalized history of GAINAX that segues into a truly strange SF adventure. Sit back and enjoy as a small band of Otaku (fans) set out to "Otakunize" the human race!