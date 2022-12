Not Available

Haruko Abe (Emi Takei) received her meteorologist license at the age of 11. She is a genius weatherwoman. Haruko now works as a meteorologist on a morning information program. Due to her incredibly blunt personality, a lot of people at her workplace dislikes her. Meanwhile, Haruko tries to solve cases with Detective Gota Aoki (Tadayoshi Okura), using her extensive knowledge of the weather.