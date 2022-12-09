Other Space

Not Available

It is the year 2105... a young, inexperienced and highly flawed crew embarks on a routine exploratory space mission. Suddenly, their ship, the UMP Cruiser, is drawn through a portal into a different, mysterious universe. With no maps, no contact, and no way back home, the lackadaisically self-confident captain Stewart Lipinski, first officer and Stewart's steely jealous older sister Karen Lipinski, his unrequited crush Tina, his best friend from childhood Michael, a science officer with a mysterious past, Kent, the pothead hippie engineer Zalian and bodacious-looking virtual navigator Natasha, have to learn to work together while dealing with mysterious space clouds, food and fuel shortages, robot rebellions, folds in time, and the occasional alien attack.