Not Available

Other Space

  • Adventure
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

It is the year 2105... a young, inexperienced and highly flawed crew embarks on a routine exploratory space mission. Suddenly, their ship, the UMP Cruiser, is drawn through a portal into a different, mysterious universe. With no maps, no contact, and no way back home, the lackadaisically self-confident captain Stewart Lipinski, first officer and Stewart's steely jealous older sister Karen Lipinski, his unrequited crush Tina, his best friend from childhood Michael, a science officer with a mysterious past, Kent, the pothead hippie engineer Zalian and bodacious-looking virtual navigator Natasha, have to learn to work together while dealing with mysterious space clouds, food and fuel shortages, robot rebellions, folds in time, and the occasional alien attack.

Cast

Karan SoniStewart Lipinski
Bess RousKaren Lipinski
Eugene CorderoMichael Newman
Trace BeaulieuVoice of A.R.T.
Neil CaseyKent Woolworth
Joel HodgsonEngineer Zalien Fletcher

View Full Cast >

Images