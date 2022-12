Not Available

While sightseeing in Egypt, the Sterling family gets lost wandering around inside a pyramid. Once they manage to find their way out of the labyrinth like interior, the Sterlings discover that they've been transported from Earth to another planet, where the people aren't the friendliest beings in the galaxy. Now the Sterling family must make their way to the province of Imar, where Signpost Astrologers may be able to help them find their way home.