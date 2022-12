Not Available

Kaoru is a high school student. He has an old friend, Nanao, at the same school. She has been giving him sexually insulting orders in front of other students and he has always obeyed it. But one day, his patience runs out and decides to take revenge on her. While he still plans how to do it, he accidentally witnesses Mayu, his classmate, shoplifting. He makes up his mind to use Mayu as his pawn.