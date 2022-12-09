Otona Joshi

Not Available

A still-single 40-year-old Nakahara Aki has a successful career but struggles when it comes to love. After experiencing a series of disastrous relationships, Aki is now fearful of falling in love. At work, Aki has been put in charge of developing a role-playing romance game app with a group of team members who are all younger than Aki. One day, Aki approaches a scriptwriter famous for romantic dramas, Takayama Fumio, and asks him to be the supervisor/advisor for the game app development project. At their first meeting, the two get into an argument when Fumio makes a comment about being 40 and still being infatuated with crush-like romance...