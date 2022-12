Not Available

Mio Sudou, a 30-year-old office lady has gone five years without a boyfriend and has forgotten all about love. Shuuji Mashima, a foreign-affiliated consultant has not had a girlfriend in seven years and has lost almost all interest in women. Meeting at a matchmaking party, Mio is disgusted by Shuuji as he states, "I am not into women." However, when Mio makes a provocative comment toward Shuuji, things take an unexpected direction.