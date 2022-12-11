Otto no Chinpo ga Hairanai

Not Available

Kumiko enters university and begins dating Kenichi who has moved into the same apartment. On the first night that they try to sleep together, Kenichi cannot perform at all. Even after that, the two of them are unable to make love. However, their desire to be together because they love each other is stronger and they decide to get married. Kumiko feels a strong sense of inferiority that she cannot do something normal like this while an anguished Kenichi thinks he is “defective” and cannot make her happy. The couple gradually drift apart