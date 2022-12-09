Not Available

The Mediterranean Sea may be a beautiful tourist destination toda,y but in the 16th century it was the central arena for a mighty power struggle between Christian Europe and the formidable Muslim Ottoman Empire. It was a conflict not just for power and wealth but for cultural and religious supremacy that lasted nearly three centuries, and its outcome resonates to this day. In OTTOMANS VERSUS CHRISTIANS: BATTLE FOR THE MEDITERRANEAN, host Julian Davison leads us on a swashbuckling adventure to some of the most extraordinary destinations in the Mediterranean.