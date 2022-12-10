Oujo & Onna Kishi W Dogehin Roshutsu: Chijoku no Misemono Dorei

Not Available

Kingdom Of Elstein. . . A blooming land with a history spanning more than 1000 years. This great nation rules half the continent. An aristocrat born as the first Princess of the Elstein Royal family, Eliza, loves her subjects, and in turn receives the love of the people in return. Anna and her knight-bodyguard, as well as her childhood friend, had lived a happy, peaceful life for a long time, but deep down, Eliza felt a vague uneasiness. The problem was that Eliza was not really what the citizens were used to seeing her, her inner self was asking more and more to come out every day. Inside, Elise was a timid, mentally fragile girl, with an overly active, disturbing sense of self-awareness. And the gap between the ideal, which she was forced to constantly demonstrate and reality, naturally causes her stress and slowly, but surely, the desire to throw off the shackles of falseness and show her true identity became stronger.