Our Big Blue Backyard travels from Northland to Stewart Island, exploring six very special marine environments and features the colourful and varied inhabitants as they interact in their unique locations. From the giant to the tiny and the acrobatic to the rock scrapers, the range and behaviours of these species in such close proximity is fascinating. There is plenty of action in these aquatic communities as the lives of these close neighbours weave together to reveal entertaining animal dramas. It’s predator versus prey as surfing orcas travel the golden harbours of Northland; quality time with the big old snapper and crayfish of Goat Island; drama in the egg nurseries of the stunning Poor Knights Islands; a day out with the athletic Dusky Dolphins of Kaikoura; a fur-seal summer off New Zealand’s wild west coast and great white shark versus little blue penguins in the southern oasis of Stewart Island From acclaimed documentary filmmakers NHNZ comes the latest blue-chip series Our Big Blue Backyard, as seen on TV One