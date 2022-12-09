Our Cartoon President

Not Available

This fresh, cutting-edge comedy presents the truish adventures of Trump's confidants and bon vivants - family, top associates, heads of government, golf pros and anyone else straying into his orbit - intrepidly exploring their histories and their psyches, revealing insights into what makes them so definitively Trumpian. It's a workplace comedy where the office happens to be oval; it's a character study in search of character, as seen through the eyes of an imaginary documentary crew.