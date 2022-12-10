Our Dementia Choir With Vicky Mcclure

Not Available

BAFTA winning actress Vicky McClure takes us on a deeply personal journey to discover the true extent of music's power in fighting dementia. Joining forces with the University of Nottingham and specialists from the fields of medicine, music therapy and performance she is forming a very special band and choir who will rehearse together to put on one truly unforgettable performance. My Dementia Choir follows Vicky as she recruits ex musicians and singers with dementia and hears their stories. The band and choir will be supported by a range of specialists as they work towards their final performance and the opportunity to leave a lasting legacy in our understanding of how music therapy can help people with dementia.