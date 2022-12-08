Our Father's Plan

Not Available

This thirteen program series from EWTN TV, featuring Dr. Scott Hahn and Jeff Cavins, walks through salvation history from Genesis to the Catholic Church using the chronological narrative of the Bible. In each episode Jeff Cavins gives the broad overview of Bible history by breaking the Scriptures into 12 understandable periods. This portion of the program is followed by an in-depth discussion with Scott Hahn on a theme pertinent to the Bible period. Some key themes discussed are the expanding plan of salvation from one family to one Church, what is the law of Moses, the Davidic kingdom, how Jesus fulfills the law, the primacy of Peter and the teachings of Paul. This has been one of the most popular series ever featured on EWTN television.