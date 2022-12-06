Not Available

Our Hero is the award winning show from Canada that ran for 2 seasons. It follows the life of a 17 yr old girl named Kale Stiglic who creates and writes a zine entitled "Our Hero." This self cut and paste publication provides an outlet for her to express her inner and outermost thoughts/views on her life and the world. The hilarious well-written and acted series presents a unique view of teenage life. Each episode is an issue of her zine that is brought to life through animation and her taped videos that is intertwined with what is going in Kale's life at the moment.